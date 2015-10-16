Catalonia separatists on EU charm offensive

Three weeks after the 27 September regional elections, Catalonia is still waiting for a government, and relations with the Spanish government in Madrid have reached a new low.

Meanwhile, Calatan authorities continue to plead the case for independence in Europe.

On Thursday (15 October), the outgoing head of the Catalan government, Artur Mas, appeared before a Barcelona court on charges of breaking Spanish law when he organised a consultative vote on Catalan independence in Novemb...