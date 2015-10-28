Poland vetoes CO2 targets on eve of Paris visit

Polish president Andrzej Duda has vetoed ratification of climate change laws one day before he visits Paris, in a sign of the “new political situation” in Warsaw.
The veto covers Poland’s compliance with the so-called Doha amendment to the Kyoto protocol on CO2 emissions.
The Kyoto deal, from 1997, obliges signatory states to cut emissions by 5 percent between 2008 and 2012, compared to 1990 levels. The Doha accord extends the binding target to 2020.
But Duda’s office said...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
