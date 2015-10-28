Ad
euobserver
Law and Justice has pledged to protect Polish coal miners despite Kyoto and EU-level accords (Photo: Frank Kehren)

Poland vetoes CO2 targets on eve of Paris visit

EU Political
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Polish president Andrzej Duda has vetoed ratification of climate change laws one day before he visits Paris, in a sign of the “new political situation” in Warsaw.

The veto covers Poland’s compliance with the so-called Doha amendment to the Kyoto protocol on CO2 emissions.

The Kyoto deal, from 1997, obliges signatory states to cut emissions by 5 percent between 2008 and 2012, compared to 1990 levels. The Doha accord extends the binding target to 2020.

But Duda’s office said...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU agrees common position for climate summit
Right-wing populists win outright majority in Poland
Poland's love affair with coal won't end soon
Law and Justice has pledged to protect Polish coal miners despite Kyoto and EU-level accords (Photo: Frank Kehren)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections