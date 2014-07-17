EU leaders fail to agree on top jobs

EU leaders on Wednesday night (16 July) failed to reach an agreement on two top jobs - the high representative for foreign policy and the next EU Council president.

"It is a bit unfortunate but not dramatic, not dramatic at all," outgoing Council chief Herman Van Rompuy told press after chairing the meeting.

He said that "extensive" phone consultations over the past days with the heads of government did not result in a "consensual solution on a full package of appointments."