Kicked into the long grass - for now. The House of Lords has blocked a bill guaranteeing a referendum on EU membership (Photo: ukhouseoflords)

EU referendum bill defeated in UK parliament

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Plans to put an UK referendum on EU membership into law have been dashed after the House of Lords voted to block the bill by 180 votes to 130.

A bill by Conservative MP James Wharton had proposed to guarantee a public vote on the UK's EU membership in 2017.

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to re-negotiate the UK's membership terms if his party, which currently dominates a governing coalition with the pro-European Liberal Democrats, wins the next election in 2015.

