EU referendum bill defeated in UK parliament

Plans to put an UK referendum on EU membership into law have been dashed after the House of Lords voted to block the bill by 180 votes to 130.
A bill by Conservative MP James Wharton had proposed to guarantee a public vote on the UK's EU membership in 2017.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to re-negotiate the UK's membership terms if his party, which currently dominates a governing coalition with the pro-European Liberal Democrats, wins the next election in 2015.
...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.