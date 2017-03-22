Ad
euobserver
Some 3,000 - mostly young - people showed up to see the socialist presidential candidate during his visit of Brussels.

French socialist woos Europe with new vision

EU Political
Green Economy
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Benoit Hamon, the Socialist Party’s contender in France's presidential race, visited Brussels on Tuesday (21 March) in a bid to promote his vision of Europe.

Speaking to 3,000 supporters who gathered in a downtown concert hall in the evening, Hamon said that he loved Europe, but feared for its future.

He added that the European project could not only base itself on emblematic projects such as the Erasmus student exchange programme or industrial initiatives, "which start to feel ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

French election faces high cyber threat
French Socialists pick left-winger for presidential candidate
The French town that swung from socialist to far-right
French candidates avoid EU debate
Some 3,000 - mostly young - people showed up to see the socialist presidential candidate during his visit of Brussels.

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections