Crucial summit: last EU-28 format?

The EU summit starting on Thursday (17 October) will be crucial for the future of the whole EU, but especially for the UK since Brexit is imminent and the fate of the world's fifth-largest economy is still unknown.

The UK is due to leave the EU on 31 October - British prime minister Boris Johnson has insisted this will happen, regardless of whether there is a deal or not.

However, Johnson is obliged to ask the EU for a delay to Brexit if he does not get an agreement with the EU a...