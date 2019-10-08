Borrell hard on Russia in EU hearing

The EU should continue to expand in the Western Balkans and maintain sanctions on Russia, its next foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has said.

It should also do foreign policy by majority votes instead of consensus and conduct military operations in order to compete with the US and China on the world stage.

"My first visit [in the EU post] will be to Pristina. I've never been in Kosovo, for obvious reasons, but my first trip will be there," Borrell told MEPs in his European P...