Cyprus says there is nothing to compel it to support reopening talks with Turkey (Photo: michael kirian)

Cyprus to block restart of Turkey-EU talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Cyprus said on Monday (19 October) that it will continue to oppose restarting Turkey’s stalled accession negotiations to join the European Union because Ankara has not done enough to reunite the divided island.

Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades said the obstacles still remain that were there in the first place, and there is nothing to compel Cyprus to agree to reopen membership negotiations on chapters that deal with justice and security, as well as wit the judiciary and fundamental...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

