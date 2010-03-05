Ad
Privacy issues: A carnival parade in Cologne mocks the body scanners (Photo: Flickr/RuckSackKruemel)

Muslims denied flight after refusing body scan in Britain

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Two Muslim women were denied access to a flight from the UK to Pakistan after refusing a full body scan on religious and medical grounds. The move comes just as Brussels is assessing whether to recommend an EU-wide roll out of these devices.

The two women, who are British residents, were supposed to travel on a Pakistan International Airlines flight to Islamabad from Manchester Airport in northwest England on 19 February.

They opted to lose their flight, when told they could not ...

