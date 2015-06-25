Ad
euobserver
Queen Elizabeth II in 2002. In Berlin, she said 'division in Europe is dangerous'. (Photo: Michael Chu)

British Queen calls for European unity

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

On the eve of an EU summit in which British Prime Minister David Cameron will discuss EU reform and his in/out referendum, the British head of state has called for unity in Europe.

“The United Kingdom has always been closely involved in its continent”, Queen Elizabeth II said on Wednesday (24 June) in a speech at a banquet in Berlin.

Addressing German president Joachim Gauck, she said: “We know that we must work hard to maintain the benefits of the post-war world”.

“We know ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Brexit threatens credit rating, Moody's says
Waiting for Cameron
EU commission sets up Brexit unit
Queen Elizabeth II in 2002. In Berlin, she said 'division in Europe is dangerous'. (Photo: Michael Chu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections