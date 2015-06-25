British Queen calls for European unity

On the eve of an EU summit in which British Prime Minister David Cameron will discuss EU reform and his in/out referendum, the British head of state has called for unity in Europe.

“The United Kingdom has always been closely involved in its continent”, Queen Elizabeth II said on Wednesday (24 June) in a speech at a banquet in Berlin.

Addressing German president Joachim Gauck, she said: “We know that we must work hard to maintain the benefits of the post-war world”.

“We know ...