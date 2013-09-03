Cyprus 'on track' for bailout money

Cyprus is on the right path to receive the next €1.5 billion tranche of its €10 billion bailout, according to a report by the European Commission.
Three months after a hastily agreed bailout package, the EU executive described the government's programme of economic reforms and spending cuts economic reform programme as beiig "on track".
"The authorities have taken decisive steps to stabilise the financial sector and have been gradually relaxing deposit restrictions and capital co...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
