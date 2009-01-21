Ad
Germany's constitutional court is to hold a hearing on the treaty next month (Photo: EUobserver)

German constitutional court to examine Lisbon treaty

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Germany's constitutional court is preparing for an unusually long hearing on the EU's Lisbon treaty in a process that will help determine the fate of the document across the European Union.

Over two days next month (10-11 February) the court's judges will discuss whether the treaty breaches Germany's constitution.

The time the court has allotted for the debate is exceptionally long. According to Focus magazine, it only happens once or twice in a decade that the court gives more th...

