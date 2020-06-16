The fate of Europe's elderly under Covid-19 lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted older people across Europe. The virus itself has had more severe outcomes for people in older age and the containment measures have often resulted in the de-prioritisation of older people.
The abandonment of older people goes beyond a few care settings in Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Estelle Huchet is campaigns and project officer at AGE Platform Europe, the NGO network representing the 200 million EU citizens aged 50+, where Borja Arrue-Astrain works as coordinator for the task force on dignified ageing.
Estelle Huchet is campaigns and project officer at AGE Platform Europe, the NGO network representing the 200 million EU citizens aged 50+, where Borja Arrue-Astrain works as coordinator for the task force on dignified ageing.