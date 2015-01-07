EU parliament chief attacks Merkel 'Grexit' talk

European Parliament chief Martin Schulz has spoken out against German speculation on Greece leaving the euro.
Leading German media this week reported that chancellor Angela Merkel had said if the far-left Syriza party wins snap elections in Greece it would likely force the debt-ridden country to quit the single currency.
The German government has refuted the comments.
But Schulz, in an interview published in the German daily Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.