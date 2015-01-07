Ad
euobserver
Schulz said EU interference could provoke a backlash by Greek voters (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU parliament chief attacks Merkel 'Grexit' talk

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Parliament chief Martin Schulz has spoken out against German speculation on Greece leaving the euro.

Leading German media this week reported that chancellor Angela Merkel had said if the far-left Syriza party wins snap elections in Greece it would likely force the debt-ridden country to quit the single currency.

The German government has refuted the comments.

But Schulz, in an interview published in the German daily

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

The eurozone's debt moment
Schulz said EU interference could provoke a backlash by Greek voters (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections