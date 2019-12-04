Ad
euobserver
Cecilia Wikström, the Swedish former MEP, defended her roles with two outside companies on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Swedish candidate adds heat to EU ombudsman vote

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"I have not been a lobbyist, am not, and never will be. Full stop," the Swedish woman who wants to oversee good conduct by EU institutions, Cecilia Wikström, said in Brussels on Tuesday (3 December).

Wikström, a 54-year politician from Sweden's Liberal People's Party, is paid €7,000 a month by two Swedish firms called Beijer Alma and Elekta, which make industrial parts and do radiotherapy.

And when Matt Carthy, an Irish nationalist MEP, asked her what they paid for if not her "i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ombudsman backs EUobserver on MEP expenses
New commission and Malta in focus This WEEK
Defending the defenders: ombudsmen need support
Cecilia Wikström, the Swedish former MEP, defended her roles with two outside companies on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections