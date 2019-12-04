Swedish candidate adds heat to EU ombudsman vote

"I have not been a lobbyist, am not, and never will be. Full stop," the Swedish woman who wants to oversee good conduct by EU institutions, Cecilia Wikström, said in Brussels on Tuesday (3 December).

Wikström, a 54-year politician from Sweden's Liberal People's Party, is paid €7,000 a month by two Swedish firms called Beijer Alma and Elekta, which make industrial parts and do radiotherapy.

And when Matt Carthy, an Irish nationalist MEP, asked her what they paid for if not her "i...