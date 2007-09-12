Ad
There should be no taboos, says commission president Barroso (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels urges 'no taboo' debate on future EU budget

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission has launched a Europe-wide discussion on the shake-up of EU's budgetary rules.

"It's a once in a generation opportunity," commission president Jose Manuel Barroso told journalists on Wednesday (12 September), after the 27-member college adopted a political document to kick off the budgetary review.

"What we are doing now is to open a 'no-taboos' debate on the EU's spending priorities. This also means a "no-taboos" debate on future policy."

