Brussels urges 'no taboo' debate on future EU budget

The European Commission has launched a Europe-wide discussion on the shake-up of EU's budgetary rules.

"It's a once in a generation opportunity," commission president Jose Manuel Barroso told journalists on Wednesday (12 September), after the 27-member college adopted a political document to kick off the budgetary review.

"What we are doing now is to open a 'no-taboos' debate on the EU's spending priorities. This also means a "no-taboos" debate on future policy."

"This is ab...