Ad
euobserver
Dutch PM Rutte (l) wants to discuss his voters' rejection of an EU-Ukraine treaty, but it will be EU Council chief Donald Tusk who will decide if it is put on the agenda (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Dutch target June summit for talks on EU-Ukraine deal

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

[Updated 9 June at 11.20] The Dutch government wants to discuss its voters' rejection of the EU-Ukraine association agreement at an EU summit in Brussels in three weeks' time, foreign minister Bert Koenders has said.

“The government intends to discuss the association agreement and the result of the referendum at the upcoming European Council of 28 and 29 June,” he told members of the Dutch parliament in a letter on Tuesday (7 June).

Two months ago, 61.1 percent of voters who showe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Dutch reject EU-Ukraine treaty in referendum
Ukraine visa call puts Dutch PM in tight spot
Dutch referendum: No vote highlights failings of Yes camp
Brexit vote will delay decision on EU-Ukraine deal, says Rutte
Dutch PM Rutte (l) wants to discuss his voters' rejection of an EU-Ukraine treaty, but it will be EU Council chief Donald Tusk who will decide if it is put on the agenda (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections