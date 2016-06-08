Dutch target June summit for talks on EU-Ukraine deal

[Updated 9 June at 11.20] The Dutch government wants to discuss its voters' rejection of the EU-Ukraine association agreement at an EU summit in Brussels in three weeks' time, foreign minister Bert Koenders has said.

“The government intends to discuss the association agreement and the result of the referendum at the upcoming European Council of 28 and 29 June,” he told members of the Dutch parliament in a letter on Tuesday (7 June).

Two months ago, 61.1 percent of voters who showe...