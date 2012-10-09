Ad
Three MEPs in 2011 were caught on camera accepting bribes to influence legislation (Photo: Sunday Times)

MEPs to limit anti-fraud investigations

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Monday (8 October) agreed to allow the European Commission's anti-fraud office, Olaf, "immediate and unannounced access" to the premises of any EU institution suspected of fraud.

But the text says the regulation must still apply the parliament's "statute for members," which grants MEPs immunity "from any measure of detention and from legal proceedings." Only the parliament can waive the immunity.

According to the final text, the parliament would be info...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

