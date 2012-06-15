Ad
Tough rules on medical devices will be proposed in September by the European Commission. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Commission to re-write rules following PIP breast implant scandal

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission has promised to re-write EU legislation on medical devices to avoid a repeat of the breast implant scandal involving now defunct French-firm Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) which emerged last year.

Consumer Protection Commissioner John Dalli told MEPs on Wednesday (13 June) that the issue would be addressed in the upcoming re-draft of the five-year-old Medical Devices directive, which the Commission is expected to publish in September. Although national governments ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

