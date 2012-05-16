Ad
Semeta on Tuesday: 'I leave it to them to explain [it] to citizens across Europe' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tax commissioner lets rip against Austria and Luxembourg

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"Completely unjustifiable ... grossly unfair ... a mystery" - the European Commission and the Danish EU presidency have given Austria and Luxembourg a tongue-lashing for protecting tax evaders.

The harsh words came after the two countries on Tuesday (15 May) blocked the commission from holding talks with Switzerland on a new savings tax law designed to recoup some of the estimated €1 trillion a year lost to EU exchequers in tax fraud and evasion.

Tax commissioner Algirdas Semeta ...

