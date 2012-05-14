Ad
Armoured Israeli bulldozers in training near Gaza border (Photo: Israel Defence Forces)

NGOs highlight Israeli destruction of EU-funded projects

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

NGOs have highlighted Israel's ongoing campaign to ethnically cleanse occupied territories as EU ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the problem.

Data compiled by the European Commission, the UN and local activists shows that in the past year Israeli authorities demolished 22 water cisterns and 37 residential and agricultural structures funded by EU member states.

They have also issued demolition orders and "stop-work" orders against a long list of other EU-funded schemes, incl...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

