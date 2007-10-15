Bulgaria euro row may come up at summit

Sofia has said it will not block the signing of a political agreement between the EU and Montenegro later today, after a temporary compromise solution was found regarding the Bulgarian spelling of the "euro".

"Bulgaria did not want to cause problems for Montenegro and I think it was a responsible approach", Bulgarian prime minister Sergei Stanishev told journalists in Brussels on Sunday (14 October).

"It would have been unfair that a country [such as Bulgaria] which has gone throu...