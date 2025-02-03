Germany's 'next chancellor' — Friedrich Merz’s rise to power and plans for EU

The leader of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, is likely to become Germany’s next chancellor at the end of February – but he is taking the risk of a previously-unthinkable rapprochement with the far-right AfD for it. Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Marion Bergermann is a journalist covering German and EU politics.
