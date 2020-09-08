Beyond Salvini: the rise of Eurosceptic Giorgia Meloni

There is only one woman among Italy's most-powerful politicians: Giorgia Meloni, 43, president of Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), an ultra-conservative party allied with Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Forward Italy).

According to a recent poll, she is the fourth-most popular politician in Italy after prime minister Giuseppe Conte, the governor of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, and former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi.

In a male-d...