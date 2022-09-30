Ad
euobserver
'We are in an energy war with Russia. The winter is coming. We need to act now,' said Czech Republic's industry minister Jozef Síkela (Photo: European Union)

EU agrees windfall energy firm tax — but split on gas-price cap

EU Political
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU energy ministers on Friday (30 September) approved a package of measures to intervene in the electricity markets and reduce high energy prices, during a council meeting in Brussels.

But the main topic of the day was how to deal with the gas price itself — and there are differing views on what is the best way to proceed.

"We are in an energy war with Russia. The winter is coming. We need to act now," Czech Republic's industry minister Jozef Síkela, whose country holds the EU cou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU to discuss gas-price cap, as Russia keeps pipe shut
Investors in renewables face uncertainty due to EU profits cap
EU power price response 'uncoordinated', experts warn
Everything you need to know about the EU gas price cap plan
'We are in an energy war with Russia. The winter is coming. We need to act now,' said Czech Republic's industry minister Jozef Síkela (Photo: European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections