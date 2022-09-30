EU agrees windfall energy firm tax — but split on gas-price cap

EU energy ministers on Friday (30 September) approved a package of measures to intervene in the electricity markets and reduce high energy prices, during a council meeting in Brussels.
But the main topic of the day was how to deal with the gas price itself — and there are differing views on what is the best way to proceed.
"We are in an energy war with Russia. The winter is coming. We need to act now," Czech Republic's industry minister Jozef Síkela, whose country holds the EU cou...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
