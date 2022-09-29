Ad
A legislative proposal on 'plants produced by certain new genomic techniques' is due in spring 2023 (Photo: European Commission)

Deregulation of new GMO crops: science or business?

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Academics and biotech research organisations with corporate interests have been leading the lobby campaign to deregulate new genomic techniques in the EU — using 'climate-friendly' and 'science-based' narratives, a new report revealed on Thursday (29 September).

The findings come just a few days after the Czech EU Council presidency voiced support to loosen regulations for genetically-modified food and seed technologies in t...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

