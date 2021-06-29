Ad
The Common Agriculture Policy has already failed in the past decade to reverse long-standing decline in biodiversity caused by intensive farming, according to EU auditors (Photo: European Parliament)

The CAP reform - what it is and why it matters

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Three years of backroom wrangling and fierce public debate came to an end, as EU member states finally greenlit 'green' reform of the bloc's multi-billion euro farm-spending programme, the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) on Monday (28 June).

The revised CAP will spend around €387bn - nearly a third of the EU's 2021-2027 budget - on two strands of payments: direct payments to farmers and other support for rural development.

The most-recent reform of the CAP, one of the longest-stan...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

