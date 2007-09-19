Brussels moots cutting down EU's farm aid

The European Commission is set to push for a speedier shift from farming to rural development as part of its plans to overhaul the EU budget.

EU agriculture commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel is due on 20 November to unveil plans for a major shake-up of the sector which still eats up about 40 percent of the European common budget.

The draft proposal suggests that from 2013 – the end of the current financial period - 13 percent of EU agriculture funds should be allocated for activ...