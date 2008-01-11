Turkey set for EU talks with Merkel and Sarkozy

Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to meet German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy to discuss Ankara's bid to join the 27-strong bloc.

Mr Erdogan told reporters about the envisaged meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday (10 January), during his presentation of the Turkish government's plans for 2008.

"The meeting will be held in Germany and the three of us will discuss together...