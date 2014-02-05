Ad
Online music sites will be able to buy pan-EU licences under the new legislation (Photo: Douglas Heriot)

MEPs back pan-EU music licence deal

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Online music providers such as Spotify and iTunes will be able to buy licences allowing them to offer music across the entire EU, under legislation backed by MEPs on Tuesday (4 February).

Deputies in the European Parliament strongly backed a new law that will allow music download sites to secure music rights from collective management organisations that are valid across the EU.

Organisations managing authors' works will be required to prove that they can process data from service ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

