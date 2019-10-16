Polish election: analysing why PiS won

Sunday's election in Poland saw a clear win for the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, with results likely to give the rightwing party led by Jarosław Kaczyński an overall majority in the parliament for the next four years.
The election solidifies the party's rule, allowing it to continue its controversial and illiberal attacks on the justice system, media and cultural institutions.
However, while the outcome confirms the pa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Petros Fassoulas is secretary general of the European Movement International.
Petros Fassoulas is secretary general of the European Movement International.