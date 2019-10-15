Tuesday

15th Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Poland's right-wing ruler wins four more years

  • The 70-year old Jaroslaw Kaczynski's conservative vision of Poland proved popular with voters (Photo: pis.org.pl)

By

Poland's conservative ruling party has won four more years in office, beating a pro-European coalition into second place.

"We have victory. Despite a powerful [opposition] front, we managed to win", the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's chief, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is widely seen as the country's de facto leader, announced on Sunday (13 October).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"We are finishing a certain stage: we are starting a new one. It is not easier, maybe more difficult. But I hope that it will be finished with even greater success," he added.

The PiS party "had a real plan ... for courts to stop being the ball and chain of the Polish economy," Zbigniew Ziobro, the PiS justice minister, said.

PiS won the elections to the lower house with 43.6 percent of votes, giving it an outright majority of 239 seats out of 260 under Poland's electoral rules.

It also won 46.2 percent of votes in the upper house, amid a high turnout of more than 60 percent.

Kaczynski's mention of a "certain stage" of reform alluded to PiS' overhaul of the Polish judicial system.

The comments by Ziobro, the main enforcer of those reforms, were more explicit in saying they would continue.

That augured badly for EU relations after the European Commission launched a sanctions procedure against Poland some two years ago, saying the changes were designed to make judges into PiS' political servants, undermining the independence of the courts.

PiS also attacked "liberal elites" in its campaign and promised to spend more on welfare.

And it hammered Poland's pro-LGBTI movement as a form of nefarious foreign influence in another assault on mainstream EU values.

The Civic Coalition (KO), a bloc of three centre-right and pro-EU parties, came second with 27.4 percent in the lower house and 33.2 percent in the senate.

"It's important that the winner [PiS] does not try to destroy its opponents, but understood that, after a win, all political forces need to live side by side," Donald Tusk, the outgoing president of the EU Council in Brussels and a former Polish prime minister, who campaigned on behalf of KO, said.

Polish democracy was "very strong and stable", Tusk added, even though PiS has also curtailed media freedoms and civil society in its past four years in power.

"We did not have the feeling that we competed in a fair fight, that our opponent used fair methods," Grzegorz Schetyna, the head of the Civic Platform, the KO's main party, said.

Meanwhile, a left-wing coalition called Lewica came third with 11.9 percent in the lower house.

Lewica included Spring, a new party led by Poland's first-ever openly gay politician, Robert Biedron, who is also an MEP.

"We are returning to parliament. We are going back to where the Polish left has always belonged," Biedron said as the results came out, showing a different side of Polish society.

A conservative agrarian party, the Polish People's Party, will also enter parliament with 9.6 percent.

A far-right party called Confederation will join them after winning 6.4 percent of the vote.

For his part, Piotr Buras, who works in Warsaw for the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), a London-based think tank, said the election showed: "Europe cannot prevent Poland's or any other country's backsliding towards semi-authoritarianism".

But it could not ignore "the disastrous implications of such a scenario" and it ought to press ahead with punitive measures, he said.

The ECFR's Pawel Zerka said: "High levels of support for PiS should not be interpreted as a sign that Poles have become nationalist or xenophobic. Rather, it reveals an effective party machine".

"The opposition sought to frame this election around democracy, the rule of law and values of openness and tolerance. However, the cut through seems to have been on national economic growth," Zerka said.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Commission takes Poland to court on eve of election
  2. Poland's 'vague' nominee flops in EU hearing
Commission takes Poland to court on eve of election

As Poland's combative Law and Justice party faces elections this Sunday, the commission once again sends a case on its domestic judiciary reforms to the European Court of Justice for breaking EU rules.

Poland's 'vague' nominee flops in EU hearing

Poland's nominee for agriculture commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, is likely to face a second hearing after MEPs from top political groups lambasted his "vague" performance on Tuesday.

Nine Catalan separatist leaders given long jail terms

Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition and misuse of public funds over their role in Catalonia's 2017 bid for independence. The possible legal immunity of some MEPs remains unanswered.

Hungarian opposition wins Budapest in blow to Orban

Budapest joins Istanbul and Warsaw by having an opposition mayor to a strongman illiberal leader, after a united opposition serves a shock blow across several towns in local elections in Hungary.

EU to better protect journalists, Jourova promises

The current Czech commissioner for justice, Vera Jourova, was approved for the next commission, as she promised to defend democracy from online threats, and to present ideas about reforming future European elections by 2020.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  2. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  3. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  4. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  6. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  10. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  12. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank

Latest News

  1. EU countries to halt arms sales to Turkey
  2. Nine Catalan separatist leaders given long jail terms
  3. Poland's right-wing ruler wins four more years
  4. EU powerless in new Syrian mayhem
  5. Hungarian opposition wins Budapest in blow to Orban
  6. New Dutch terror bill must not target aid workers
  7. EU proposes pesticide ban, but key documents still secret
  8. Brexit nail-biter and EU nominations This WEEK

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  2. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  3. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  9. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  12. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us