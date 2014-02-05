Ad
Google is on the verge of settling its differences with the commission on web searches

Google on brink of EU settlement

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Google is on the brink of ending a three-year competition battle with the European Commission, after the EU executive indicated it is ready to accept its latest offer to change the way it runs web searches.

In November 2010, the EU executive launched an investigation into claims that the search engine firm used its 95 percent market share in Europe to distort internet search results by putting links to its own products and services at the top.

The EU's competition case has also fo...

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Google is on the verge of settling its differences with the commission on web searches (Photo: Tambako the Jaguar)

EU Political

