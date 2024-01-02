Book Review: Caroline de Gruyter on new history of the EU

Most books about Europe written by academics are unreadable for the wider public. They tend to be full of jargon and focus on tired, academic pet subjects like the 'democratic deficit'.
Just once in a while, a book comes along that zooms out instead of in, avoiding acronyms and actually trying to answer the main question many citizens have had for a long time: who has the power in Europe? Who takes the decisions in Brussels?
Such a 'macro book' is Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Caroline de Gruyter is an EU correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC, Foreign Policy, De Standaard and EUobserver, and the author of The Habsburg Empire: An Inspiration for Europe? A Search for Clues.
Caroline de Gruyter is an EU correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC, Foreign Policy, De Standaard and EUobserver, and the author of The Habsburg Empire: An Inspiration for Europe? A Search for Clues.