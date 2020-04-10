How the EU's virus-alert agency failed

Two months before Europe was declared the epicentre of the pandemic, the EU agency meant to sound the alarm of viral infections was painting a rosy picture.

"Even if there are still many things unknown about 2019-nCoV [coronavirus], European countries have the necessary capacities to prevent and control an outbreak as soon as cases are detected," it reported on 25 January.

Also known as the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the agency's core mission is to ...