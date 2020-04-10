Ad
euobserver
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is based in Stockholm (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Analysis

How the EU's virus-alert agency failed

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Two months before Europe was declared the epicentre of the pandemic, the EU agency meant to sound the alarm of viral infections was painting a rosy picture.

"Even if there are still many things unknown about 2019-nCoV [coronavirus], European countries have the necessary capacities to prevent and control an outbreak as soon as cases are detected," it reported on 25 January.

Also known as the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the agency's core mission is to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyAnalysis

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU stalemate after 16-hour meeting on economic aid
EU leaders seek 'exit strategies' as infections slow
EU science chief who 'quit' had been told to resign
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is based in Stockholm (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyAnalysis

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections