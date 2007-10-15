Ad
euobserver
EU leaders will tackle the issues on Thursday and Friday (Photo: eu2007.de)

Problems remain ahead of EU treaty summit

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

With only three days until EU leaders meet in Lisbon to adopt a new EU treaty, a number of issues are continuing to cloud the horizon.

EU foreign ministers at their final pre-summit talks in Luxembourg on Monday (15 October) left the contentious issues to the 27 heads of states and governments to work out a deal at the end of this week (18-19 October).

Poland, Italy, Austria and Bulgaria are topping the list of trouble-makers, with Warsaw seeking to formalise its voting comprom...

euobserver

