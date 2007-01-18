Brussels to punish EU states that break working time rules

The European Commission is to launch disciplinary sanctions against member states breaking the EU's working time rules, with national governments applying different rules for doctors or firemen when they are on duty but not actually working.
As the EU social and employment ministers gather for informal talks in Berlin on Thursday and Friday (18 - 19 January), social affairs commissioner Vladimir Spidla will distribute a questionnaire among them to sort out differences in their national...
