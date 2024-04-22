How EU hopes to ‘shield’ elections against Moscow’s propaganda

In the run-up to June’s Europe-wide voting, both politicians and IT experts have been sounding the alarm over the impact of disinformation and the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) on the electoral campaign — and democracy itself. But what can be done to tackle these threats? Are people ready to discern facts from fiction, and are authorities taking enough action to uphold electoral integrity?
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
