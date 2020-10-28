Ad
Student leader Hanna Milovits said students are maintaining the occupation while simultaneously attending classes - while the new chancellor has shut down internet access and closed schoolrooms (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs hear clash over occupied Hungarian drama school

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Representatives from Hungary's top theatre and film school laid bare their conflict with Viktor Orban's government over academic freedoms in the European parliament's culture and education committee on Tuesday (27 October).

MEPs were given a first-hand account of the latest battle between an independent institution and the Hungarian government.

The clash drew over 10,000 people to the streets in Budapest last Friday in support of the Hungarian University of Theatre and Film Arts ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

