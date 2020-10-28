Post-Brexit UK vs EU on Ukraine's future

The question of what the UK's foreign policy will be after Brexit is one of the key items on the agenda of Boris Johnson's government.
Specifically, the decision to merge the Department for International Development with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office reflects the goal to place the use of Britain's overseas aid budget under the direction o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Hugo Blewett-Mundy is an MA researcher from the UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies specialising in post-Soviet Russia and eastern Europe, and a writer for Lossi 36.
Hugo Blewett-Mundy is an MA researcher from the UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies specialising in post-Soviet Russia and eastern Europe, and a writer for Lossi 36.