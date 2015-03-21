Ad
euobserver
Rajoy says the Spanish economy is recovering (Photo: Partido Popular Castilla y León)

Crucial year for Spanish politics starts on Sunday

by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

The Spanish political scene is set to get a revamp this year with four election dates and two new political parties expected to make it big at the polls.

The first vote will take place this Sunday (22 March) for the regional election in Andalusia. The outcome could give an idea of how other local, regional and finally the general election at the end of the year will go.\n \nThe focus at each election will be how the governing centre-right Partido Popular (PP) and the opposition sociali...

