Administrative blunder sees MEP walk free from corruption probe

A lost file in the European Parliament has allowed a Romanian MEP suspected of corruption to leave the assembly without any inquiry.

Romanian prosecutors in December asked EP president Martin Schulz to waiver the immunity of outgoing liberal MEP Ovidiu Silaghi.

Silaghi, who denies all charges against him, has since evaded any EP inquiry due to negligence by the people tasked with co-ordinating the paperwork in the EU institution.

"A letter was sent by president Schulz, which...