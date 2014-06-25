Ad
euobserver
An outgoing MEP evades parliament inquiry on corruption because of a blunder (Photo: Martin Fisch)

Administrative blunder sees MEP walk free from corruption probe

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A lost file in the European Parliament has allowed a Romanian MEP suspected of corruption to leave the assembly without any inquiry.

Romanian prosecutors in December asked EP president Martin Schulz to waiver the immunity of outgoing liberal MEP Ovidiu Silaghi.

Silaghi, who denies all charges against him, has since evaded any EP inquiry due to negligence by the people tasked with co-ordinating the paperwork in the EU institution.

"A letter was sent by president Schulz, which...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Reform proposal to limit powers of EU anti-fraud staff
An outgoing MEP evades parliament inquiry on corruption because of a blunder (Photo: Martin Fisch)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections