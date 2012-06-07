Ad
Archives at the EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf: how much access is too much? (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Brussels hits out at 'nutty NGOs' and corporate sharks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has said EU freedom of information rules should be tightened up because corporate lawyers and NGOs abuse the system.

Its spokesman, Antony Gravili, told EUobserver on Wednesday (6 June) that most requests to see internal EU documents come from "lawyers for big corporations" and "nutty NGOs" instead of concerned EU citizens.

"Lawyers involved in big competition cases try to get commercially sensitive information through the back door ... If they got it, the ...

