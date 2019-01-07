Ad
euobserver
Polish ruling party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski seldom meets foreign visitors (Photo: pis.org)

Italy and Poland in talks on anti-EU league

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland and Italy's right-wing rulers are to cement their "special relations" at a meeting in Warsaw, in what could make a new anti-EU league a major force in the next European Parliament (EP).

The meeting, between Polish ruling party chief, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and Italian interior minister and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, on Wednesday (9 January) is to discuss Poland's membership in Salvini's new EP group, according to Italian daily La Repubblica.

"It's a meeting at the ...

