Those tricky commissioner candidates in full

Now that EU commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled her commissioner nominees, put forward by the member states, MEPs are gearing up for hearings to grill them.
The commissioners-designates will appear before parliamentary committees according to their fields of responsibility, and MEPs will evaluate their political and professional performance.
A negative assessment can prompt the withdrawal of a candidate, or a reshuffling of portfolios, as the entire comm...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
