Ad
euobserver
László Trocsanyi (r) who will focus on 'values and democracy' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Those tricky commissioner candidates in full

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Now that EU commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled her commissioner nominees, put forward by the member states, MEPs are gearing up for hearings to grill them.

The commissioners-designates will appear before parliamentary committees according to their fields of responsibility, and MEPs will evaluate their political and professional performance.

A negative assessment can prompt the withdrawal of a candidate, or a reshuffling of portfolios, as the entire comm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Von der Leyen unveils EU commissioners' portfolios
Von der Leyen leads gender-balanced, 'geopolitical' team
Von der Leyen signals soft touch on migrants, rule of law
Hungary tops EU anti-fraud investigation list
László Trocsanyi (r) who will focus on 'values and democracy' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections