Dutch extremists in disarray after anti-Moroccan chant

Will extreme right parties in Europe finally succeed in forming a group in the European Parliament?
Chances were looking good until last Wednesday (19 March) when Dutch politician Geert Wilders led an anti-Moroccan chant.
“Do you want more or fewer Moroccans in this city?” Wilders, leader of the anti-immigrant PVV party, asked supporters after local elections had finished.
“Fewer! Fewer!," the crowd chanted. “We’ll take care of that,” Wilders replied.
Like other count...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here