Norway oil minister: we'll keep drilling because we do it greener

Norway presents itself as an environmentally conscious country. Indeed, its government hopes that within seven years, Norwegians will no longer buy cars powered by fossil fuels.

But while boasting a climate-friendly image, it is also continuing to sell fossil fuels across the world.

Even though Norwegians are increasingly driving electric cars – which are powered mostly by CO2-free hydropower – the country itself is banking on a continued reliance on oil and natural gas.

