Greek election still too close to call

The campaign for Sunday's (20 September) Greek election is reaching fever pitch, with parties holding their last meetings and the result is as uncertain as ever.

In a new poll published by Kathimerini newspaper and Skai TV, centre-right New Democracy (ND) passes the 30 percent of voting intentions threshold, nudging ahead of left-wing Syriza, with 29.5 percent.

But two other recent polls put Syriza in the lead. In a poll for Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, former PM Alexis Tsip...