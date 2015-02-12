Ad
All eyes were on Yanis Varoufakis, the new Greek finance minister (Photo: Council of European Union)

Eurogroup, Greece fail to agree on bailout extension

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A first meeting between the new Greek finance minister and his eurozone peers ended on Wednesday (11 February) without a joint statement, as Athens is still refusing to accept an extension of its bailout programme.

The seven-hour long talks were praised for "covering a lot of ground" and for allowing Greece’s Yanis Varoufakis to make his case ahead of a regular Eurogroup meeting next Monday, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem told press.

"For some, an extension of the bailout pro...

