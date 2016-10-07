Ad
Catalonia could vote for independence next September. (Photo: SBA73)

Catalan parliament backs independence vote

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Catalonia's rift with Madrid looks set to widen following a vote in the region's parliament to leave Spain.

On Thursday (9 October), Catalan lawmakers backed plans for a referendum, next September, on whether to remain a part of greater Spain. The bid obtained 72 votes in favour and 11 abstentions.

The move largely defies an August decision by Spain's Constitutional Court that annulled their demands to press ahead with independence. Spain's caretaker prime minister, Mariano Rajoy...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

